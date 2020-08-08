Goa oppn MLA questions shortening of Mopa airport runway

Panaji, Aug 8 : Hours after an Air India Express flight crashed in Kerala, an opposition MLA in Goa on Saturday expressed concern over a July decision to reduce the length of a runway at the upcoming Mopa greenfield airport in the coastal state.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward party MLA Vijai Sardesai questioned the Cabinet decision to reduce the length of the runway from 3,750 to 3,500 metres.

“Last night, we saw reports of a devastating crash at the Kozhikode airport wherein the aircraft overshot the runway. Shockingly, the Goa government in July resolved to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa Airport! Goemkars can decide what is going on under the present government!” Sardesai tweeted.

The Goa government had taken the decision to comply with the statutory operational standards as per the parameters of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

In its first phase, the airport is expected to cater to 4.5 million passengers. By the end of the fourth phase, its passenger handling capacity is expected to be 13 million.

The first phase of Mopa airport was scheduled to be operational in September this year, but litigation in the courts has caused considerable delay.

A total of 18 persons were killed when an Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers crashed after landing at the Kozhikode airport runway in bad weather.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.