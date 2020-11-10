Goa Police arrest Russian national, seizes ganja worth Rs 10,000

Pernem: Acting on a tip-off, Goa Police on Tuesday arrested a Russian national and seized ganja worth Rs 10,000 from his possession.

As per an official statement, the police were keeping a watch on the movement of Vashali Spak (39) for the last few days.

“Finally it was confirmed that the Russian national was carrying some drugs today. Accordingly, a team of Pernem police caught the Russain national red-handed at Madhalawada in Arambol,” a police officer said.

Police said a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI