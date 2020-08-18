Goa Police arrests EDM festival organiser for illegal rave party

Panaji, Aug 18 : The Goa Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Shailesh Shetty for an illegal rave party in Anjuna beach village on Sunday in which 23 persons have already been arrested.

Shetty was arrested by the Crime Branch officials, soon after he was called for questioning in the illegal rave party case, which has led to a political storm in Goa.

“In follow-up of the investigation in the illegal rave party case, one Shailesh Shetty has been arrested. His involvement in organising such parties is under investigation,” Goa Police spokesperson said.

Shetty has co-organised popular Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals in Goa.

Twenty-three persons, including three foreigners, in possession of drugs were arrested following a Crime Branch raid during Sunday early hours at a posh villa complex in Anjuna beach village where the rave party was held.

One of the key persons arrested by the Police during the raid was a small-time Bollywood actor Kapil Jhaveri.

