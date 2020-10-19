Goa: Police seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore, 3 held

Abdullah FahadUpdated: 19th October 2020 5:06 pm IST
Panaji: The police seized drugs worth Rs one crore and arrested three persons after conducting a raid at a residence in Goa’s Pernem.

As per the Pernem police, reliable information was obtained regarding illegal drug activities being carried out from a residence at Keri in Pernem in Goa.

Police Inspector (PI) Jivba Dalvi of Pernem Police station and his staff raided the premises in Thorlebad, Keri during which search was conducted of the residence and the backyard.

During the search cannabis plants of 2.29 kg worth Rs 5,00,000, along with 1.32 kg Ganja worth about Rs 1,30,000 and 2.55 kg Charas worth Rs 1,02,20000 was seized.

An offence under relevant sections and section 29 of NDPS act has been registered at Pernem Police station and three persons, namely, Rama Kerkar age 22 years, Rashmi Kerkar age 44 years and Shivaji Kerkar age 34 years have been placed under arrest.

Further investigation is underway. 

Source: ANI

