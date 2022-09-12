Goa Police to handover Phogat case to CBI today

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the alleged murder case of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat will be handed over to the CBI later in the day amid continued demands to do so by the people of Haryana.

“I have faith in the Goa Police. They are conducting investigation in a good way and also have got good clues. But considering the demand of the people of Haryana, I am giving it (case) to the CBI today,” Sawant, who also hold the Home portfolio, told reporters here.

Sawant further said that “today I am writing a letter to the Union Home Minister that this case be given to the CBI”.

The Chief Minister said investigation into the case was almost completed..

Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna. She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to the St. Anthony’s hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Police on August 26 arrested Sudhir Sangwan (Phogat’s PA) along with Sukwinder Singh in connection with her murder.

Methamphetamine drugs were allegedly given to Phogat, while she was partying in Curlies restaurant in Anjuna.

The restaurant co-owner Edwin Nunes and two drug peddlers were arrested in this case, according to the police.

On September 9, Superintendent of Police (North) Shobit Saxena had said that Goa the Police were in a good place investigating the murder case and were confident of filing a chargesheet.

Opposition parties in Goa had also demanded the case to be handed over to the CBI.