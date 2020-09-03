Goa posts record Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

Panaji, Sep 3 : For the third day in a row, Goa posted a record daily tally of Covid-19 positive cases with 713 persons testing positive on Thursday.

The day’s tally takes the total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Goa to 19,355, according to state Health Ministry statistics.

With the record number of cases reported on Thursday, Goa’s tally of active Covid-19 cases has reached 4,782 while 212 persons have died in the state after being infected by the deadly disease ever since the pandemic broke out in March this year, while 14,361 persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered.

On Wednesday, the state had registered 636 Covid-19 cases, while on Tuesday, 588 persons had tested positive.

