Goa prepared to tackle coronavirus threat: CM

A+ A-

New Delhi: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the state authorities were fully prepared to tackle coronavirus threat.

Sawant said that all precautions were taken and suspected cases at airport and inter-state borders were referred to apex medical college hospital here.

So far, four suspected cases have tested negative in Goa whereas samples of other suspected cases were being tested.

Earlier, the Chief Minister called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House and appraised him of various issues pertaining to the state’s development.