Goa prepared, up to I&B to decide IFFI dates: CM

Panaji, Oct 5 : Goa is ready to host the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, but it is up to the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take a call on the schedule of the international event, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Monday.

“The Government of India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister is deciding the date. He will take a final call. Goa is prepared. If it is in the month of January, we are ready for that too,” Sawant said.

Last month, the Union I&B Ministry had announced the postponement of the country’s biggest government-backed film festival, which is held in Goa annually in November to January 2021 on account of the pandemic.

The festival is likely to be held in a hybrid — both virtual and physical — formats.

