Goa real estate dealer rapes senior citizen, arrested

Panaji, Dec 7 : Police in Goa on Monday arrested a real estate dealer, who has been accused of raping an elderly lady in an isolated forested area, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The victim, a senior citizen, had met the accused Anil Tigga (34) to purchase property in the hinterlands of Neura village in North Goa district.

“The accused, who is a real estate dealer by profession led the victim, who is a senior citizen, to an isolated spot on the pretext of showing her a property and raped her there,” the police spokesperson said.

Tigga has been booked under section 375 of the Indian Penal Code and a First Information Report has been filed at the Agacaim police station.

