Goa records highest sngle-day spike of 636 Covid cases

Panaji, Sep 2 : Goa on Wednesday posted a new record in its daily Covid-19 count with 636 new cases, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the coastal state to 18,642, according to state Health Ministry data.

With the record number of cases, Goa’s tally of active Covid-19 cases has reached 4,379, while 204 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far ever since the pandemic broke out in March. A total of 14,059 persons have recovered so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had also tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation. “The Chief Minister will stay at his official residence and his health is being monitored,” a government spokesperson said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.