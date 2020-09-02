Goa reports highest single day spike with 588 Covid cases

Published: 2nd September 2020

Panaji, Sep 1 : Goa on Tuesday reported its highest single day spike in Covid-19 cases after 588 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the state’s tally to 18,006, health officials said.

Goa’s active cases have now reached 3,962.

The state has so far reported 194 fatalities since the pandemic outbreak in March, while 13,850 people who had tested positive for the virus have recovered.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as well as Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have attributed the spike in Covid-19 cases to non observance of social distancing rules and other hygiene norms during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

