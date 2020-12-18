Goa revives ropeway project across Mandovi river to promote tourism

Panaji, Dec 18 : The Goa Tourism Development Corporation has revived a ropeway project over the Mandovi river, stretching from the banks of the state capital Panaji to the picturesque village of Reis Magos across the river.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state government’s Investment Promotion Board, chairman of the government-run corporation Dayanand Sopte also said that the chairman of the Board, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that all formalities to set up the project are expected to be completed by January 31.

“The passenger ropeway will ferry persons from Panaji across the Mandovi river to Reis Magos village,” Sopte said.

The ropeway is expected to be constructed 35 meters above the water level.

The ropeway has been on the Goa Tourism Ministry’s agenda as part of a conscious plan to widen the bouquet of experiences for tourists visiting Goa.

It was mooted in 2017 as part of a Rs. 157 crore project which also included a zip line, sky diving services, a 4D aquarium, revolving restaurant, artificial skiing, artificial surfing facilities, etc. The project was to be completed on a DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer) basis.

Sopte also said that a sea plane service was also being envisaged further inland in the same river along the UNESCO-endorsed 17th century church complex near Old Goa, located a short distance from Panaji.

Goa is one of the leading beach tourism destinations in the country and attracted nearly eight million tourists last year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.