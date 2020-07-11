Goa: Sawant rules out lockdown amidst rise in COVID-19 cases

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in COVID- 19 cases.

Speaking to a TV channel on Friday, Sawant said the process of unlocking has started and priority should be given to resume economic activities.

“The lockdown was initially imposed to create awareness and educate people about coronavirus. That phase has passed now,” he said.

As on Friday, Goa has recorded 2,151 cases of COVID- 19, including nine deaths and 1,347 recoveries.

Source: PTI