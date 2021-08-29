Goa sees 74 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 79 recoveries

Panaji: Goa’s COVID-19 tally went up by 74 on Sunday to reach 1,73,791, while the day also saw two deaths, which took the toll to 3,195, an official said.

The recovery count in the state rose by 79 and reached 1,69,651, leaving the state with 945 active cases, he said.

With 5,694 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 11,99,547, he added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,791, new cases 74, death toll 3195, discharged 169651, active cases 945, samples tested till date 11,99,547.