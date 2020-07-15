Goa sees record jump in Covid-19 cases, 198 in a day

15th July 2020
Panaji: Goa witnessed its highest jump in active Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, with 198 persons testing positive, taking the tally of active cases in the state to 1,259, according to state Health Ministry statistics.

A total of 67 persons were also cured of Covid-19 on Wednesday, a bulletin issued by the state Health Ministry said.

A majority of the Covid-19 cases in Goa are linked to the state’s first containment zone at Mangor hill in South Goa, which currently has 486 active cases.

In view of the spike over the last few days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a night curfew from Thursday till August 10, while a complete lockdown — barring essential and medical services — has been imposed in the state from Thursday night to Monday morning.

Sawant has also warned that persons violating the curfew would be arrested.

Source: IANS
