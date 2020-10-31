Goa should hold polls to ZP, municipal bodies after Bihar polls: BJP

Panaji, Oct 31 : With the first phase of Assembly polls successfully conducted in Bihar, elections to Goa’s zilla panchayats (ZP) and municipal bodies ought to be held soon too, state BJP President Sadnanand Shet Tanavade said on Saturday.

“One does not know when the Covid-19 pandemic will phase out. The government is trying to introduce a vaccine as soon as possible. But Bihar has conducted Assembly elections. In the same manner, pending ZP and municipality polls can be held in Goa also. Same for the Assembly polls in the state in 2022,” Tanavade told reporters at the state BJP headquarters here.

“There may be a bit more expense involved in the holding of elections to ensure social distancing or use of sanitisers and other measures for the voters. But the fact that the first phase of polls were held in Bihar successfully shows that it can be done,” Tanavade said.

Polls to the zilla panchayats and municipal bodies in Goa have been indefinitely postponed by the state government due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the series of lockdowns imposed by the Centre since March this year.

