Goa to Hyderabad: A tour of Rashmika Mandanna’s all lavish homes

Hyderabad: In her short career of seven years, Rashmika Mandanna has achieved a lot in the Southern film industry and after the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, she is quickly becoming a favorite all across the country. In fact, after acing the Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada film industries, the actress is reportedly going to get her big break in Bollywood soon and fans cannot wait to see her on the Hindi screen.

With her busy schedule of constantly moving from north to south and vice versa, it is only fair that Rashmika Mandanna has homes in both regions. Currently, the actress has houses in Hyderabad, Coorg, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Goa. Quite a feat at the mere age of 26, isn’t it?

Well, we have scoured Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram and found some beautiful pictures of her houses. Scroll ahead to have a look.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has Mission Majnu, Goodbye, Sita Ramam, Varisu, and Pushpa: The Rule in the pipeline.