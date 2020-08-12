Goa tops in number of COVID-19 tests per million: Minister

"Proud of our team Goa for their dedication and hard work," he added.

By Mansoor Updated: 12th August 2020 12:56 pm IST
Covid-19 test sample
Representational Image

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said the state topped in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 tests conducted per million people.

Till Tuesday evening, 1,53,792 tests were conducted in Goa. So far, 9,444 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the coastal state, as per official figures.

"In our constant endeavour to test maximum people in the state for COVID-19, we are happy to announce that Goa has yet again topped amongst all states in the country for the number of tests per million population with 94,773 tests per million population"

Rane tweeted on Tuesday night
Source: VishwajitRane

So far, 86 people have died of COVID-19 in Goa and there are 2,878 active cases in the state as of now.

Source: PTI
