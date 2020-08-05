Goa witnesses record 348 corona cases in a day

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 6th August 2020 5:25 am IST
Panaji, Aug 5 : Goa on Wednesday witnessed a record 348 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking its total active cases to 2,072, the Health Department said.

Of the Goa’s total 7,423 corona cases, 5,287 patients have recovered.

A total of 64 COVID-19 patients have died in Goa since the pandemic outbreak in March.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association’s Goa chapter has expressed “serious concern” over increasing number of deaths at the state’s only designated Covid-19 hospital in South Goa.

The association advised the Goa government to designate the state’s top medical facility — Goa Medical College — a centre to treat symptomatic Covid-19 patients.

