Goa witnesses record jump in Covid-19 cases; 280 in a day

Panaji, Aug 1 : Goa on Saturday witnessed a new record in its daily tally of reported Covid-19 cases with 280 persons testing positive, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 1,707, according to state Health Ministry statistics.

With the record number of cases reported on Saturday, Goa’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 6,193 out of which 4,438 persons have have recovered.

A total of 48 persons have died in Goa after being infected by the viral disease, ever since the pandemic broke out in March.

