GoAir commences ‘Freedom Sale’, offers 1 mn seats for booking

By IANS|   Published: 23rd January 2021 1:47 am IST
GoAir commences 'Freedom Sale', offers 1 mn seats for booking

Mumbai, Jan 22 : To make air travel more affordable, GoAir on Friday announced a sale for passengers planning their domestic travel this year.

As part of its “Freedom Sale”, the airline has made available “one million seats” to book on its domestic network.

“Starting at an all-inclusive lowest fare of INR 859, the eight-day freedom sale is effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021, and will be valid on one-way fares for travel from April 1 until December 31, 2021 on airline’s domestic network,” the airline said in a statement.

“Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares.”

READ:  CBI takes over murder, kidnapping case of Yes Bank VP, 5 months after his death

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 23rd January 2021 1:47 am IST
Back to top button