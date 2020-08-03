‘Goans won’t tolerate converting Raj Bhavan into hotel’

Panaji, Aug 3 : Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Monday said the people of the state will “not tolerate” if the Raj Bhavan complex is converted into a five-star hotel.

Tanavade’s statement comes amid an ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Governor Satya Pal Malik over the proposed construction of a new Raj Bhavan complex by replacing the existing centuries-old Colonial era mansion located near here.

“Goans will not take it lying down if politicians decide to convert Raj Bhavan into a five-star hotel,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Responding to Sawant’s announcement, Malik in a statement on August 1, called the proposal irrational and imprudent, saying that the capital investment was unnecessary especially at a time when financial resources were required to tackle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Amid the tussle between the Chief Minister and the Governor, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar has also alleged that the existing Raj Bhavan was in the process of being converted into a five-star hotel for the purpose of setting up a casino operation.

Responding to the charge, Tanavade challenged Chodankar to provide proof that the Raj Bhavan complex was being converted into a five-star hotel.

“One cannot make baseless allegations like this. Chodankar should show proof before shooting his mouth,” Tanavade said.

He added that one of the reasons why the proposal to build a new Raj Bhavan complex may have been taken was on account rainwater seepage in the present building, which dates back to the Portuguese colonial era.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.