Goa’s Covid-19 hospitals’ docs resume work after brief strike

Panaji, Nov 3 : Functioning of Goa’s two Covid-19 facilities were affected for brief period after Resident Doctors posted there struck work on Monday after their free accommodation privilege was revoked, but they have since rejoined duty, the South Goa district authorities said on Tuesday.

“Some disruption in services at Covid hospitals was reported on Tuesday afternoon as Resident Doctors had withdrawn services to demand separate accommodation,” South Goa District Collector Ajit Roy said in a statement here, adding that doctors had resumed work.

Roy said that while the Resident Doctors were on strike, senior consultants and Directorate of Health Services doctors attended to Covid-19 patients.

“The Health Department and district administration is committed to provide best healthcare in times of Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

On Monday, Resident Doctors at the Employee State Insurance Hospital and South Goa District Hospital struck work to protest against the Goa government’s decision to get them to vacate official accommodation or pay rent from their own pockets.

Goa’s coronavirus cases total 43,954, including 2,215 active cases and 616 deaths.

