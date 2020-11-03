Goa’s Covid-19 hospitals’ docs resume work after brief strike

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 2:55 pm IST
Goa's Covid-19 hospitals' docs resume work after brief strike

Panaji, Nov 3 : Functioning of Goa’s two Covid-19 facilities were affected for brief period after Resident Doctors posted there struck work on Monday after their free accommodation privilege was revoked, but they have since rejoined duty, the South Goa district authorities said on Tuesday.

“Some disruption in services at Covid hospitals was reported on Tuesday afternoon as Resident Doctors had withdrawn services to demand separate accommodation,” South Goa District Collector Ajit Roy said in a statement here, adding that doctors had resumed work.

Roy said that while the Resident Doctors were on strike, senior consultants and Directorate of Health Services doctors attended to Covid-19 patients.

READ:  Polling begins for 94 seats in Bihar amid tight security

“The Health Department and district administration is committed to provide best healthcare in times of Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

On Monday, Resident Doctors at the Employee State Insurance Hospital and South Goa District Hospital struck work to protest against the Goa government’s decision to get them to vacate official accommodation or pay rent from their own pockets.

Goa’s coronavirus cases total 43,954, including 2,215 active cases and 616 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 3rd November 2020 2:55 pm IST
Back to top button