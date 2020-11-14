Goa’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to two digits

News Desk 1Published: 14th November 2020 9:37 pm IST
Panaji, Nov 14 : Goa on Saturday recorded its lowest tally of daily Covid-19 cases in months, with only 84 positive cases reported over the last 24 hours, according to state Health Ministry statistics.

Only one death was reported in the state over the last 24 hours on account of the Covid-19, while 145 persons recovered from the viral infection in the same period.

In all, 45,845 persons have tested positive so far coronavirus in Goa, while 659 persons have died, ever since the pandemic broke out earlier this year.

