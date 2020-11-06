Goa’s death rate high because of 100 per cent birth, death registration: CM

Panaji, Nov 6 : Goa’s Covid-19 related death count appears high compared to other states, because the coastal state has a 100 percent births and deaths registration record, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. Sawant also said that even dead bodies are tested in Goa for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

“Even though our death rate is more in comparison to other states, Goa is the only state which records 100 per cent births and deaths,” Sawant told a function organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in Goa.

“In bigger states, there may be many more deaths. In Goa, even dead bodies brought to the Goa Medical College are subjected to throat swabs. We are worried about the people who came in contact with the deceased, including family members, to ensure that the infection is not passed on,” Sawant also said.

Sawant also said that Goa’s testing rate is also one of the highest in the country.

“Even though our death rate is high, our testing rate is high too. 3.5 lakh persons out of the 15 lakh population have been tested in Goa,” the Chief Minister said.

Goa currently has a cumulative tally of 44,544 confirmed Covid-19 cases, out of which 2065 are active. 630 people have died in the state ever since the outbreak, after testing positive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.