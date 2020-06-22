Goa’s first Covid-19 victim had asthma, diabetes: CM

Panaji: As Goa reported its first Covid-19 death after an 85-year-old man died on Monday morning, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the patient was suffering from asthma and diabetes.

“He was a diabetic, asthamatic and had comorbid conditions. He was admitted to the Goa Medical College in serious condition on Sunday. After he tested positive, he was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital. He was on ventilator,” Sawant told reporters in Panaji.

“Because of the age factor and co-morbid conditions, I feel we could not do much,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane condoled the death of the patient, who hailed from Morlem, a remote village located at the foothills of the Western Ghats.

“Deeply saddened to inform that an 85-year-old man, from Morlem in Sattari, has succumbed to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolence to the family,” Rane tweeted.

