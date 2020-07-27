Goat ‘arrested’ for not wearing mask in UP

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 27th July 2020 10:57 am IST
Kanpur (UP): In a bizarre incident, the Kanpur police ‘arrested’ a goat that was roaming in the Beconganj area here ‘without wearing a mask’.

The incident took place over the weekend and the Beconganj police picked up the goat and took it to the police station in a jeep.

When the owner of the goat learnt that the police had taken it away, he rushed to the police station.

He pleaded with the cops and the police finally let him take back his goat but warned him not to allow the animal to roam on the road.

Circle officer, Anwarganj police station, Saifuddin Beg, however, said that the police had found a youth without a mask, taking the goat along.

“When he saw the police, he ran away leaving the goat behind so the policemen brought the goat to the police station. Later, we handed over the goat to its owner,” he said.

One of the policemen who had brought the goat admitted that they found a lockdown violation because the goat was without a mask.

“People are now making their dogs wear a mask so why not a goat?” he asked.

The police apparently changed its version after it became the butt of jokes on social media.

