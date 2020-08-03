Goats arrested for eating municipality plants, bailed at ₹9000

Hyderabad: A farmer of Yellandu Khammam ran into trouble when he was fined with Rs 9000 after his three goats munched on Municipality plants.

When Yellandu Municipal commissioner, A Srinivas Reddy saw goats eating from the road divider; he made a quick ‘goat arrest’ and tied them near a water tank. The incident took place at Jagdamba center a few days ago.

The municipality then informed their owner, D Lotho, and told him that his goats are ‘in custody’. He was also told to pay a fine of Rs 9000 for their release. Lotho was later asked to be vigilant and he was instructed not to let his animals roam on the roads.

The municipality while speaking to the media, informed that it was not the only incident, several cattle have been taken into custody before, where they were released with a fine of Rs 3500.

Goat did not wear a mask

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur last week, a goat was taken into ‘custody’ for ‘not wearing a mask’. It was taken to the police station in a police jeep. When the owner of the goat learnt that the police had taken it away, he rushed to the police station.

He pleaded with the cops and the police finally let him take back his goat but warned him not to allow the animal to roam on the road.

Circle officer, Anwarganj police station, Saifuddin Beg, however, said that the police had found a youth without a mask, taking the goat along.

“When he saw the police, he ran away leaving the goat behind so the policemen brought the goat to the police station. Later, we handed over the goat to its owner,” he said.