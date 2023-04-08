GoBackFascistModi trends on Twitter as PM set to visit Telangana, TN

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Hyderabad followed by a visit to Tamil Nadu in order to launch infrastructure projects along with a public meeting in Secunderabad organised by the state BJP, #GoBackFascistModi trended on Twitter on Saturday.

These tweets mostly emanated from Tamil Nadu where a tussle is underway between the BJP led centre and the DMK led state government just like the tussle between the BRS and the BJP in Telangana.

In Hyderabad

As per the itinerary, Modi will reach Begumpet Airport at 11.30 a.m. and then head to Secunderabad Railway Station to flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. The new train is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours and will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims.

After the flag-off ceremony, the Prime Minister will attend a public meeting at Parade Grounds, where he will lay the foundation stone for new blocks at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, which is being taken up at a cost of Rs 720 crore. The revamped station will have world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic building. It will feature a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place, as well as multimodal connectivity for seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes of transport.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will flag off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and comfortable travel option. He will also dedicate to the nation the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar project, stretching over 85 km, completed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity and assist in enhancing the average speed of trains.

During the program, he will also lay the foundation stone for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 7,850 crore. These road projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

After spending an hour at the public function at Parade Ground, the Prime Minister will leave for Chennai from Begumpet Airport at 1.20 p.m.

Twitter reactions

We are Tamils. We are not fooled by modi. We will always say #GoBackFascistModi #GoBackModi pic.twitter.com/OqaaHWthXt — Christopher Roy (@IncisiveScalpel) April 8, 2023