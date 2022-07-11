Godavari crosses 2nd danger mark in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: The Godavari river crossed the second level flood warning at Bhadrachalam in Telangana on Monday, prompting authorities to sound alert across the course of the river.

Following heavy rain in the catchment areas in Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, water level rose sharply at Bhadrachalam to reach 50.4 feet, breaching the second flood warning level of 48 feet.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district administration has sounded an alert across the course of the river, especially in the low-lying mandals. Some villages were already cut-off due to submergence of connecting roads.

The water flow at Bhadrachalam was 12,79,307 cusecs. If the water level crosses 53 feet, a final flood warning alert will be issued.

The district collector has asked the people in low-lying areas to reach relief camps. Five relief camps have so far been opened.

The river was in spate from Sri Ram Sagar to Bhadrachalam due to incessant rain for the last 3-4 days in Maharashtra and Telangana district of Adilabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Nine gates of Sri Ram Sagar project have been opened to release the water.

The water flow at the project was 99,850 cusecs while 41,000 cusecs was being let out on Monday morning. The water level was 1,087 feet against the full level of 1,091 feet.

The Sripada Yellampalli project also continues to receive heavy inflows. Irrigation officials have lifted 27 gates to release water for Parvathi barrage under Kaleshwaram project. Swaraswati and Lakshmi barrages under Kaleshwaram were also receiving massive inflows.

With the Meteorological (MeT) office forecasting heavy to very heavy rain over the next two days, the water level is likely to rise further at various projects.