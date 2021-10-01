Godavari water dispute: Telangana writes to CWC regarding its share

Hyderabad: The Telangana government appealed to the Central Water Commission (CWC) not to accept the Andhra Pradesh report regarding Telangana’s share in Godavari water.

In its communique to the central water commission, the Telangana government had informed the CWC that the project report submitted by Andhra Pradesh is misleading.

In its communique to the central government’s Jal Shakti Ministry on September 29, the Andhra Pradesh government tried to decrease the share of Telangana in the Godavari irrigation projects.

It is stated in the Telangana communique that the then Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Kiran Kumar Reddy had agreed for 967.94 tmcft as Telangana’s water share as per the reorganization act.

It is alleged in the communique that since the division of the state, Andhra Pradesh has meted out injustice to Telangana regarding water distribution.

As per the claim made in the Andhra Pradesh report 776 tmcft is the share of Andhra while 650 tmcft is the share of Telangana in Godavari water.

It is to be noted that the central government had decided to take control of all the irrigation projects set up at Krishna Godavari and this decision shall be implemented from October 22, 2021.

The Krishna and Godavari river management boards are tasked to manage these irrigation projects. The management boards shall also have the rights to produce electricity.

Both the governments are opposing the Central Government’s decision.

During his last visit to New Delhi, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met the Central Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to postpone the implementation of the notification.