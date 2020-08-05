Godrej Properties logs Rs 20 cr consolidated net loss in Q1

Mumbai, Aug 5 : Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore for the April-June quarter of FY 2020-21.

During the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.87 crore.

The real estate major reported an 88.63 per cent fall in its revenues from operations during the first quarter of FY 2020-21 at Rs 72.29 crore.

In its investor presentation, the company said that due to the Covid-induced lockdown, there was very limited construction activity during the quarter and as a result, no new projects achieved revenue recognition. Cash collections, which depend on construction milestones, were also impacted, it added.

“This led to an accounting loss and negative operating cash flow for the quarter,” the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Ltd, said: “While we expect poor reported earnings and cash flows this financial year due to the lockdown and the major impact it has had on our annual construction plan, we expect strong momentum in both portfolio project additions and new project launches during the rest of the financial year.”

He added that that the current crisis will add further momentum to the process of consolidation that is underway in the sector and the company will continue to focus on rapidly growing its market share.

Shares of the company plunged nearly 3 per cent post the earnings announcement. Currently its shares on the BSE are trading at Rs 902.50, lower by Rs 28.70 or 3.08 per cent from its previous close.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.