GOI scholarship scheme 2021-22 for minority students; here’s how to apply

New Delhi: The government of India (GOI) has invited online applications for a scholarship schemes for the academic year 2021-2022 from the eligible students belonging to minority communities.

All the eligible students shall register their application in National Scholarship Portal (NSP) of the government of India website.

Scholarship schemes to those who are pursing education for:

Pre-matric scholarship from class 1 to 10.

Post-matric scholarship for the students pursuing higher education from class 11 upto PhD in government/recognized private colleges including technical courses of ITI/ITC.

Merit cum means based scholarship for the listed courses at under-graduate, post-graduate, technical and professional courses.

Income certificate issued by any competent authority is mandatory requirement for applying to pre-matric, post-matric, and merit cum means based scholarship schemes.

Only online applications under the three schemes will be accepted and no request for offline applications will be entertained.

Steps to apply for the minority scholarship application

To apply for the scholarship will have to follow the simple procedure given below:-

Visit the official website of the National Scholarship Portal.

You have to register yourself at the official website of the national scholarship portal.

Click on the option called New Registration.

The registration form will be displayed on your screen.

Enter all of the details.

You have to enter all of your personal information and information regarding your academic qualifications.

Upload all of the documents.

Successfully, register yourself.

Now you can log in using your credentials and apply for this scholarship.

Login for fresh application

Go to the National Scholarship Portal.

The homepage will open.

Click on the Login option.

A new application form for Login for fresh application will open.

Enter the details like application id and password.

Now click on the Login option.

Login for school/ institute

Go to the National Scholarship Portal.

The homepage will open.

Click on the Institute Login option.

A new login form will open on the screen.

Enter the login details like Nodal Officer, Academic year, etc.

Steps for minority scholarship renewal application form

Open the official website of the NSP.

The homepage of NSP will open on the screen.

Click on the New Registration option.

A new page will open.

Now you have to select the Apply for Renewal option.

A renewal login form will open.

Now click on the Login option.

Login with the details.

Now the renewal form will open.

Enter all the details and click on the submit option.

Last dates for applying

The last date of applying for pre-matric scholarship application for fresh and renewal is November 15, 2021.

The last date of applying for post-matric, and merit cum means based scholarship schemes is November 30, 2021.

The last date for first level of verification (institute level) is December 15, 2021.

The last date for second level verification (district/state level) is December 31, 2021.

For students

Students shall submit the filled in application along with required documents in the institution/school where they are studying for online scrutiny of the application by the respective institution.

Submission of hard copies of application in the district/state offices is not required.

Students shall scan and upload all the require documents in online.

For the institutions/schools

The institutions not having login credentials are advised to fill the KYC registration form and get it approved by district nodal officer (DN0) or state nodal officer (SNO).

Option to apply for institute KYC registration is available under services section on the portal.

Aadhaar based demographic authentication of institute nodal officers has been made mandatory prior to the verification of the applications by them for which the INOs have to provide their Aadhaar number on NSP portal.

As there is no edit option after final submission of online applications students must go through the eligible criteria/FAQs in web portal home page and register their applications in online.

Most Important

Those students who have got GOI scholarship last year under pre-matric, post-matric, and merit cum means based scholarship schemes shall apply as renewal by giving their application ID.