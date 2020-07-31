Going Swadeshi, ITBP to get Khadi commission products

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday signed an agreement with The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to get supplies from the Commission.

The ITBP has become the first force among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to sign such an agreement to promote Swadeshi products. Home Minister Amit Shah has already said that all CAPFs will buy only Swadeshi products made in India.

“According to the agreement, a total 1,200 quintals of mustard oil is being procured from KVIC by ITBP with a total financial implication of Rs 1, 73,80,000. An agreement was signed between the ITBP and the KVIC at the Rajghat, New Delhi base office of the KVIC today between Vinay Kumar Saxena, chairman, KVIC, and senior officers of ITBP,” ITBP said.

It was decided during a meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Directors General of the CAPFs in October 2019 that the use of Terry Khadi Uniform and other items of swadeshi origin should be made available to the CAPFs, ITBP said.

“During the visit of the Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year to the ITBP Force headquarters in New Delhi, an exhibition stall was prepared to exhibit KVIC products,” ITBP said.

The ITBP had suggested that durrie, blankets, towel, mustard oil, yoga kit, hospital bed sheets, pickles can be purchased for jawans of the force through KVIC.

The procurement of three items in the first phase was identified that were durrie, towel, and blanket. The process of procuring these items is also on. For cotton durries, the ITBP has been identified as the nodal agency to procure it for CAPFs. ITBP will procure about 2.5 lakh durries for the CAPFs at a cost of Rs 17 crore, the ITBP said.

