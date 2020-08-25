Gokul chat, Lumbini parks bomb blasts complete 13 years

Hyderabad: The sensational twin bomb blasts that took place at Gokul chat and Lumbini Park have completed the 13th anniversary today. Keeping it’s anniversary in mind, one of the victims of the blasts Syed Raheem paid rich tributes to those who have lost their lives in the blasts.

Rahim put up a banner at the Gokul Chat to pay the tributes. He said that most of the victims who have been injured in the bomb blasts were still facing several problems. He demanded the authorities concerned to hang the perpetrators of the twin bomb blasts.

He also demanded the state government to pay compensation to those who have lost their limbs in the blasts. The bomb blasts took place on August 25 2007. A total of 42 people lost their lives in the attack and 50 people were injured.