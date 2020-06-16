Gokul Chat owner tests Corona positive, eatery closed down

Hyderabad: Gokul Chat, a famous eatery in the city, was shut on Tuesday after its owner tested positive for COVID-19. The eatery came under the spotlight in 2007, when it figured among the city spots that were rocked by explosions in a terror attack.

The municipal authorities ordered the closure of the chat shop situated in Koti area and sent 20 of its employees into quarantine.

The health department, along with other departments, were trying to trace those who had visited Gokul Chat and had snacks there during the last three days.

The eatery was shut after its 72-year-old owner tested positive for coronavirus. His samples were collected for COVID-19 test after he showed symptoms and the result which came on Tuesday confirmed that he was infected by the virus.

His family members and the workers at the chat shop were sent into quarantine. Sources in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said they were trying to find out how he was infected as he was staying at home. He is suspected to have contracted the virus from one of his family members running the eatery.

One of the oldest and popular eateries in the city, Gokul Chat used to be thronged by a large number of customers before the outbreak of COVID-19. It had re-opened recently following relaxation in lockdown norms.

The chat shop was rocked by a powerful bomb blast on August 25, 2007, killing 32 people. Ten others were killed in a near simultaneous blast at Lumbini Park.

With 219 new cases on Monday, the Telangana tally rose to 5,193. More than 2,000 people tested positive this month and the majority of the cases were reported from GHMC limits.

The dreaded virus has so far claimed 187 lives in Telangana.

Source: IANS

