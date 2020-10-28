Gokulam Kerala FC’s home ground is special to me: Ajin Tom

Kozhikode, Oct 28 : Ajin Tom has a particular liking towards EMS Corporation Stadium, the home ground of Gokulam Kerala FC. The stadium is where his football career took wings and the 20-year-old right-back considers it a lucky place to be.

It was at this very stadium where he got selected to the state football team that finished runners-up in the national under-14 championship held at Kalyani in 2003. The performance in the squad paved the way to AIFF Elite Academy and spent his formative years, honing skills, under the project to select the best of the Indian U-17 world cup squad.

“It all started at Kozhikode. I was studying at Farook Higher Secondary School and I used to play at EMS Corporation Stadium. The under-14 state selection was there and I got into the squad. So the stadium has a special place in my mind,” Tom said.

“I relish each and every moment at the stadium. I wanted to train there and prepare for the upcoming season. I hope to learn a lot along with the foreign coach and senior players. I am back in Kozhikode,” he added.

He found place in the 22-member probable squad. He went on to play for Chennaiyin ‘B’ team in the second division I-League and then played for Indian Arrows last year. He has signed a long-term contract with Malabarians.

“Gokulam Kerala FC are title contenders this year. I am excited that I can learn a lot. It would be a great opportunity to work with senior players and be part of the home club,” Tom said.

