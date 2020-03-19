Golconda, Charminar closed for tourists

Hyderabad: After closing down the heritage structures of Hyderabad, the Dept of Archaeology has decided to close down the Golconda fort and Charminar for tourists till 31st March.

It has also been decided to keep the places of excursion, malls and theatres closed to the public. Chilkur Balaji temple will also be closed till 25th March.

Source: Siasat News

