Golconda’s diamond studded specs may fetch Rs. 25 cr through auction

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 17th September 2021 11:11 am IST
Telangana govt calls allegations against e-auction baseless, malignant
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: After the world fame Kohinoor, many diamonds came to fore which were sourced from Golconda.

Recently two pairs of spectacles made of diamonds and emeralds were displayed for auction. One of the spectacles has their lenses made of diamonds. The other pair has two magnificent emeralds of 200 carat.

Both these pairs of ‘spectacles’, studded with diamonds and emeralds are going to get auctioned soon. They are expected to fetch $3.5 million. The famous auction house Sotheby shall undertake their auction.

MS Education Academy

These two spectacles are the world’s costliest so far. They are made during the Mughal era in India. One of these spectacles has diamond encrusted in it which is said to be from the world fame Golconda diamond mine.

According to Edward Gibbs of Sotheby, these spectacles have the craftsmanship of the Mughal period.

Edward Gibbs said that it was a custom during the Mughal era that whenever any rare and costly diamond was found it used to be taken to the Mughal court and the Mughal rulers were using such diamonds as per their wish and desire. “Both these spectacles are 17th century Mughal Era’s beyond any doubt,” Gibbs said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button