Gold advances Rs 62; silver rises by 195

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 13th December 2021 3:12 pm IST
Gold advances Rs 62; silver rises by Rs 195
Representative Image

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 62 to Rs 47,262 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with recovery in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,200 per 10 gram.

Silver also moved higher by Rs 195 to Rs 60,122 per kg from Rs 59,927 per kg in the previous trade.

MS Education Academy

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,786 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.23 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded up with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.15 per cent up at USD 1,786 per ounce on Monday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button