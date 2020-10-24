Gold biscuits seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Customs officials on Friday seized 1.4 kg gold worth Rs 70 lakh and arrested two passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday.

On the specific inputs the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) , the Hyderabad customs init detained two passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad with foreign marked gold.

The passengers were frisked thoroughly upon which , the officials found four cut gold biscuits two each of foreign marking.

The customs officials suspect that the gold was earlier concealed in the aircraft by two other passengers, who traveled in the same aircraft from Dubai to Visakhapatnam. However the customs officials have nabbed four persons for the alleged gold smuggling.