Gold climbs Rs 57; silver gains Rs 183

New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Friday gained Rs 57 to Rs 47,263 per 10 gram tracking firm international trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 47,206 per 10 gram.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat at Delhi were trading up by Rs 57 in line with global gold prices,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

Silver also gained Rs 183 to Rs 61,054 per kg from Rs 60,871 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,810 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.78 per ounce.