Hyderabad: Customs officials seized the gold from a Passenger at Hyderabad International Airport.

According to the details, Mr Premchand Gupta had reached Hyderabad from Dubai. During the search of his baggage, the customs officials found 932 grams gold which was concealed in a mixer grinder. Its value is estimated at RS 39 lac. The passenger has been arrested and the police has been interrogating him.