Gold declines Rs 59; silver tumbles Rs 196

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th October 2021 5:19 pm IST
Gold declines Rs 59; silver tumbles Rs 196
Representative Image

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Monday fell Rs 59 to Rs 46,038 per 10 grams amid weak international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,097 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 196 to Rs 60,369 per kg, from Rs 60,565 per kg in the previous trade.

MS Education Academy

In the international market, gold traded marginally lower at USD 1,756 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.59 per ounce.

Also Read
WeWork helping big firms adopt flexible work in pandemic: India CEO

“Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,756 per ounce on Monday,” said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button