Gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh looted

21st March 2021
Amritsar: Gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh were looted by holding a family hostage in the Civil Lines area of Amritsar on Sunday, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Malik said four to five people gained entry into a house located near the district courts and made a family hostage at gunpoint.

He said the family told police that the accused took away gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh besides some cash.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

