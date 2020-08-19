Gold prices jump Rs 1,182, silver zooms Rs 1,587

By Mansoor Published: 19th August 2020 10:57 am IST
Gold

New Delhi: Gold prices jumped Rs 1,182 to Rs 54,856 per 10 gram on Tuesday in the national capital following a rally in international prices of the yellow metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,674 per 10 gram.

Silver was also in heavy demand as it zoomed Rs 1,587 to Rs 72,547 per kg, from Rs 70,960 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 2,005 per ounce and silver also depicted strength as it traded higher at USD 28.15 per ounce.

“Gold prices continued upside with spot international prices trading above USD 2,000 on Tuesday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Source: PTI
