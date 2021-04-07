Gold rallies Rs 587; silver jumps Rs 682

New Delhi: Gold rallied by Rs 587 to Rs 45,768 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,181 per 10 gram.

In tandem with a rally in gold, silver also jumped Rs 682 to Rs 65,468 per kilogram from Rs 64,786 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to 73.66 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,739 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.04 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,739 per ounce on Wednesday,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.