Gold rises by Rs 238, silver jumps Rs 960

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 238 to Rs 56,122 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 55,884 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose by Rs 960 to Rs 76,520 per kg from Rs 75,560 per kg in the previous trade.

“Gold prices kept upside limited on Monday with rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee settled with gains of 3 paise at 74.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was quoting with marginal gains at USD 2,035 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 28.31 per ounce.

Source: PTI