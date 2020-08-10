Gold rises by Rs 238, silver jumps Rs 960

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 55,884 per 10 gram.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 10th August 2020 4:27 pm IST
Gold rises by Rs 238, silver jumps Rs 960

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 238 to Rs 56,122 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 55,884 per 10 gram.

Silver also rose by Rs 960 to Rs 76,520 per kg from Rs 75,560 per kg in the previous trade.

“Gold prices kept upside limited on Monday with rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee settled with gains of 3 paise at 74.90 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking positive domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was quoting with marginal gains at USD 2,035 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 28.31 per ounce.

Source: PTI
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close