Gold rises Rs 224; silver gains Rs 620

New Delhi: Gold prices rose Rs 224 to Rs 52,672 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday in line with strong international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,448 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also went up by Rs 620 to Rs 69,841 per kg, from the previous close of Rs 69,221 per kg.

“Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi rose Rs 224 in line with strong international prices limiting upside on rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 73.45 against the dollar on Friday, as weak American currency and positive domestic equities buoyed investor sentiment.

In the international market, gold quoted with gains at USD 1,954 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.13 per ounce.

Source: PTI