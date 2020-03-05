Gold Rolls-Royce cab leaves netizens in splits

A+ A-

New Delhi: An astonishing photo of a gold older-generation Roll-Royce Phantom with a taxi sticker on it and a yellow number plate being carried on truck has gone viral on social media.

A Twitter user named Sirish Chandran shared the photo with a caption, “this is real”.

Another Twitter user commented on the thread and wrote, “Yes! So Mr.Bobby who is a businessman have bought this as a ride for tourists along with stay in his resort. He was saying all of this at 25K (2 days stay and ride in Rolls Royce).”

“As per the owner, he got this RR through an auction and want to use it as a Taxi so that those who cannot otherwise afford an RR can experience it. Any1 can rent this for 3 days by paying 25,000/- and that would include 3 days stay in one of their resorts as well” informed another user.

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, “Welcome to Kerala, India…where you see sights like a Gold #RollsRoyce #Taxi”

Another wrote, “I am more curious about how they must have fitted the meter inside? Poor RR.”

“Bappi Lahiri’s car?” asked another user.

“Really feel sorry for @RollsRoyceAsia @RollsRoyce brand. It has taken a beating after it produced a gold colour car that too with a taxi plate. Really don’t know the compulsion that they had to sell a car to be used as a taxi.” read one post.